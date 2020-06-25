Katy Perry goes camping to celebrate babymoon with fiance Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry has gone camping 'in the wild' for her babymoon with fiance Orlando Bloom. The couple's travel plans to celebrate the impending arrival of their baby were scuppered by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Aafter an experience of camping in their backyard at home, the 'Roar' hitmaker - who is expecting a daughter with the actor - said that they decided to go even further afield when it came to their babymoon.



During a TV show, the 35-year-old singer said: "When you camp in your backyard, you can just like, go to your house, go to your bathroom."

She added: "When you’re camping in the wild, it’s wild. It was fun. It was a lot. I was like, ‘It’ll be so fun. It’ll be, like, my babymoon is to go camping.’"

Katy imparted that she felt relaxed about roughing it, despite discovering the drawbacks of an outdoorsy lifestyle: "‘Oh, you do everything yourself.’ Cool," she smiled.

Joking about camping while pregnant, she added: “I was literally like, ‘What am I thinking?’”

Katy also said she enjoyed the backyard camping experience with her six-year-old niece and Orlando's son Flynn, nine, from his marriage to model Miranda Kerr.