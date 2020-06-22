Famed scholar Allama Talib Jauhari passes away

Renowned Islamic Scholar Allama Talib Jauhari has passed away at a private hospital in Karachi, confirmed his family Monday.



The 80-year-old Allama Jauhari had been under treatment at the ICU of a private hospital for past few days. He had been on a ventilator since he was admitted to the hospital on June 10.

His body has been shifted to Ancholi Imambargah, according to the family sources. Funeral prayers will be offered today after Zuherain prayers in Amroha Ground, Ancholi Society, said the family sources.

Allama Jauhari was born on August 27, 1938 in Patna, India to Maulana Muhammad Mustafa Jauhar - a prominent scholar and an Urdu poet.

Allama Talib was a student of Ayatollah Shaheed Sayyid Baqir Al-sadr in Najaf, Iraq, where he studied Islamic theology under Ayatollah al Uzma Sayyid Abu al-Qasim al-Khoei.



The deceased scholar had enjoyed central position amongst the Pakistani ulema for past several years. With his Majlis Sham-e-Ghariban at Nishtar Park, his fame crossed the national borders. His audience included people from all schools of thought.

Allama Talib Jauhari had his own impressive and soul-stirring style of oratory. Besides being a heartwarming speaker, he had certain other aspects to his personality, as he authored several books, penned an exegesis of the Holy Quran. He was an established historian and philosopher as well. Moreover, he was a poet with three poetry books to his credit.

He was awarded the Sitara-e-Imtiaz by the government of Pakistan for his contributions to society.

Several political and religious leaders have expressed deep sorrow over the demise of the scholar and offered condolences to the bereaved family. Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed deep grief over the passing of Allama Talib Jauhari.

People are paying homage to the departed soul on social media. Hashtag #AllamaTalibJohri has become the top trend on social media in Pakistan.



