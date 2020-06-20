Will Smith admits divorce from Sheree Zampino was ‘ultimate failure’ to him

Will Smith is getting honest about his split from first wife, calling his 1995 divorce to Sheree Zampino the 'ultimate failure'.

Will admitted that his 1995 divorce from his first wife was the 'worst thing in his adult life'. The actor revealed the truth during an emotional chat with his wife Jada Pinkett-Smith for her talk-show 'Red Table Talk'.

The blunt conversation between the couple, who have been married since 1997, is part of an upcoming episode of the show.

Pinkett Smith, 22, in a clip released ahead of Father’s Day, raised an idea that her husband has reflected on over the years, according to which “just because a man might not be the best husband does not mean [he’s not a good father]”.



Jada begins by asking her husband to expand on something he brings up often about the differences between being a good spouse and a good parent.



“With Sheree and with Trey, that was a really difficult time,” Smith said on 'Red Table Talk'.

“Divorce was the worst thing in my adult life. Divorce was the ultimate failure for me.

“I’ve been hurt a lot in my adult life but I don’t think anything touches the failure of getting divorced from my two-year-old’s son’s mother.”

Smith was married to TV personality Sheree Zampino, also known as Sheree Fletcher, from 1992 to 1995. The two have a son, Trey Smith, born in 1992.