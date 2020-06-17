close
Wed Jun 17, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Pakistan

Web Desk
June 17, 2020

BNP-M announces leaving PTI-led coalition govt

Pakistan

Web Desk
Wed, Jun 17, 2020


The federal government was dealt a blow on Wednesday as Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) leader Akhtar Mengal announced that they are breaking their alliance with the ruling party.

“Today, I announce in the Parliament the separation from PTI’s alliance,” said Mangal while addressing the National Assembly. However, he clarified that they will continue to be part of the National Assembly and keep talking about their problems.

Details to follow.

Latest News

More From Pakistan