BNP-M announces leaving PTI-led coalition govt





The federal government was dealt a blow on Wednesday as Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) leader Akhtar Mengal announced that they are breaking their alliance with the ruling party.



“Today, I announce in the Parliament the separation from PTI’s alliance,” said Mangal while addressing the National Assembly. However, he clarified that they will continue to be part of the National Assembly and keep talking about their problems.

