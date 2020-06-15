Geo News journalist Wali Babar’s killer arrested

KARACHI: The killer of journalist Wali Khan Babar was arrested during a joint raid on Monday after more than six years when he was convicted for the murder by a court, Geo News reported.

Babar was gunned down in Liaquatabad area of Karachi on January 13, 2011, when he was returning home from the office.



Kamran alias Zeeshan Shani was arrested during a joint operation, sources said, adding that Shani had opened fire on Babar.

An anti-terrorism court in Kandhkot had announced death sentences for Kamran and Faisal Mehmood, alias Faisal Mota, in March 2014 in absentia and declared them as absconders in the murder case.



Faisal Mota was later arrested during a raid at the then MQM headquarters, Nine-Zero, in March 2015.

According to the Committee to Protect Journalists, "Babar was shot shortly after his story on gang violence aired on the country's most widely watched broadcaster, Geo TV."

The Karachi police chief is set to announce the arrest today in a press briefing.

Four witnesses for the case were killed during the years 2011-2012, while advocate Naimat Ali Randhawa was murdered in September 2013 at the time when he was acting as a special public prosecutor in the case.

