Prince Charles 'practically on the throne' as Queen's reign 'effectively' ends: expert

Prince Charles 'practically on the throne' as Queen's reign 'effectively' ends

As the coronavirus brings the world to a standstill, many have been forced to make sudden necessary changes.

Queen Elizabeth II too has been gravely affected by the pandemic and the lockdown as many suggest the new order of things may ‘effectively’ have brought her reign to an end.

Royal biographer Andrew Morton who has numerous books about the family in his credit, revealed during a recent interview with Telegraph that the coronavirus crisis may have shortened the path to the throne for Prince Charles.

“It’s terribly sad but I can’t see how the Queen can resume her job. The COVID-19 virus isn’t going away soon and will be with us for months if not years,” he said.

“It would be far too risky for the Queen to start meeting people on a regular basis. She has always loved getting out and meeting people but she can’t take the risk. The brutal truth is that her reign is effectively over. COVID-19 has done more damage to the monarchy than Oliver Cromwell.”

“Corona has practically put Charles on the throne,” he added.

Last month, a royal source told Sunday Times, "The Queen won’t do anything which goes against the advice of people in her [age] category, and she’s going to take all the appropriate advice. There are discussions what we could do and couldn’t do come October.”

"The Queen continues to be busy and will follow appropriate advice on engagements," another source told Town & Country.