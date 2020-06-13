Angelina Jolie starrer 'The One and Only Ivan' to premiere on Disney+

Disney on Friday announced to move its animal adventure movie 'The One and Only Ivan' out of theaters and onto its Disney Plus streaming service on August 21.

Oscar winner Angelina Jolie produces and stars as senior elephant Stella, who helps silverback gorilla Ivan (Sam Rockwell/Ben Bishop) hatch a plan to escape captivity in the Big Top Mall.



Director Thea Sharrock, in a statement, said: “The world has changed in a heartbeat. People all over the globe have shared important, life changing experiences in ways we have not seen for a century.”

He continued: “In response to this, I am so happy that we can share Katherine Applegate’s delightful and original story, ‘The One and Only Ivan’ with the world this August on Disney Plus, bringing some joy through this unique movie of true friendship, inspired by a true story.”

'The One and Only Ivan' also features Helen Mirren, Danny DeVito, Bryan Cranston, Phillipa Soo, Ramón Rodríguez, Brooklynn Prince, and Ariana Greenblatt.

Applegate was inspired by the real-life Ivan, a captured West African gorilla who spent 1967-1994 in captivity at The World Famous B&I Circus Store in Tacoma, WA.