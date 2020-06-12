close
Fri Jun 12, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
June 12, 2020

Nicole Kidman envies Reese Witherspoon's 'certainty'

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Jun 12, 2020
 

Reese Witherspoon told her co-star Nicole Kidman that she doesn't fear death and that she is not worried about her life coming to an end.

The Big Little Lies star said she doesn't fear death because she believes in a "higher power".

According to Nicole Kidman, Reese is confident that she will go to heaven once she dies.

Speaking to LA Times, Nicole Kidman recalled a time in which she told Reese she "thinks about it all the time".

Nicole explained: "[I asked Reese] 'Do you ever think about dying, Reese? Because I think about it all the time.'

"And she’s like, 'Nope, I don’t think about it because I know where I’m going.' I wish I had her certainty. Reese doesn’t fear things, that’s for certain." The Little Fires Everywhere actress explained her belief further as she stated: "I don’t have a lot of fear, that’s true." 

