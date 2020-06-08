Gilgit man who allegedly raped, assaulted nine-year-old arrested

A police officer said the arrested suspect had also severely tortured and beaten the child while raping him. The News/via Geo.tv/Files

GILGIT: A suspect who allegedly raped and assaulted a nine-year-old boy has been arrested in the city's Jaglot town, a police official confirmed on Sunday.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Mirza Hussain said the arrested suspect had also "severely tortured and beaten the child while raping him".

A case of rape and torture has been registered in Jaglot police station, Hussain stated, adding that further investigation was underway.