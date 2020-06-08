close
Sun Jun 07, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Pakistan

Web Desk
June 8, 2020

Gilgit man who allegedly raped, assaulted nine-year-old arrested

Pakistan

Web Desk
Mon, Jun 08, 2020
A police officer said the arrested suspect had also severely tortured and beaten the child while raping him. The News/via Geo.tv/Files

GILGIT: A suspect who allegedly raped and assaulted a nine-year-old boy has been arrested in the city's Jaglot town, a police official confirmed on Sunday.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Mirza Hussain said the arrested suspect had also "severely tortured and beaten the child while raping him".

A case of rape and torture has been registered in Jaglot police station, Hussain stated, adding that further investigation was underway.

Latest News

More From Pakistan