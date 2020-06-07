Aima Baig praises Hadiqa Kayani after Ushna Shah's controversial remarks about female singers

Ushna Shah has drawn criticism over remarks that only Aima Baig and Quratul Ain Baloch are good female vocalists for OST's while the rest are mediocre.



The TV actress was commenting on the news about an upcoming OST by Sahir Ali Bagga and Hadiqa Kayani.

Her comments didn't go down well with Hadiqa who took to social media "to educate" the actress on some "brilliant Pakistani female singers".

"Women need to support women so I think it would be really cool if we gave her some songs from Pakistani female singers," she wrote on Instagram and asked her fans to share their favourite songs.

Responding to Ushna's remarks, Aima Baig said she respects what the actress said, adding that Hadiqa Kayani is "already a legendary artist for all of us".

Aima Baig further said, "There are many other young talented girls that are out there too who should be given a chance and be given the assurity that their dreams will also come true not today maybe, but tomorrow isn't too far either, if a random person like me can have it, I have a firm belief that they all will too. All we require is a little bit of harvestation, and we’ll be surprised by how much talent we have in our country."