MQM-P leader Faisal Sabzwari contracts coronavirus

MQM-P leader Faisal Sabzwari appealed to people to be careful because hospitals have run out of beds for coronavirus patients. The News/Files

KARACHI: MQM-P leader Faisal Sabzwari said Thursday he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus alongside two of his daughters and his parents.



A member of the MQM-P's Rabita Committee, Sabzwari said his coronavirus test came out positive today. In the past few days, "my parents, my wife, and two of my [three] daughters contracted the virus", he said on Twitter.



"Among my family, only my second-oldest daughter and Madiha [his wife] tested negative," he added.

Requesting friends and loved ones to pray for their recovery, he urged everyone to be cautious and follow the protocols for prevention against the deadly respiratory disease.

"For God's sake, be careful, be safe, because there is no space in the hospitals," Sabzwari added.