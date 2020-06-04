close
Thu Jun 04, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Pakistan

Web Desk
June 4, 2020

MQM-P leader Faisal Sabzwari contracts coronavirus

Pakistan

Web Desk
Thu, Jun 04, 2020
 
MQM-P leader Faisal Sabzwari appealed to people to be careful because hospitals have run out of beds for coronavirus patients. The News/Files

KARACHI: MQM-P leader Faisal Sabzwari said Thursday he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus alongside two of his daughters and his parents.

A member of the MQM-P's Rabita Committee, Sabzwari said his coronavirus test came out positive today. In the past few days, "my parents, my wife, and two of my [three] daughters contracted the virus", he said on Twitter.

"Among my family, only my second-oldest daughter and Madiha [his wife] tested negative," he added.

Requesting friends and loved ones to pray for their recovery, he urged everyone to be cautious and follow the protocols for prevention against the deadly respiratory disease.

"For God's sake, be careful, be safe, because there is no space in the hospitals," Sabzwari added.

Latest News

More From Pakistan