'Friends' star Mary Pat Gleason dies at 70

Actress Mary Pat Gleason, best known for starring in 'A Cinderella Story' and 'Friends', has died at the age of 70 after a battle with cancer.

Her friend Ron Fassler, who starred in 'Watchmen', broke the news of her death on social media on Wednesday evening and asked fans to raise a glass to her.

He wrote: "Mary Pat Gleason, one of the dearest and sweetest people I have ever had the pleasure to know, passed away last night at age 70.

"She has 174 credits on her IMDB page (with one unreleased film still to come), but she was so much more than a wonderful actress: she was one of a kind."

He went on: "So caring, so funny, and so delicious to be around, that I find it hard to imagine a world without her shining presence and smiling face.

"My heart goes out to all who knew and loved her (all one million of you). Let's all raise a glass to her this evening as one and offer a final toast and a fond farewell in her memory."

Mary Pat Gleason appeared in US sitcom 'Mom' and the 2004 chick flick teen movie 'A Cinderella Story', which featured Hilary Duff and Chad Michael Murray.