Hafeez Shaikh calls on PM Imran, discusses upcoming budget

Geo News/via The News

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minster on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh on Friday called on the premier at the PM House where the two discussed budget-related matters for the upcoming fiscal year.

Earlier in the day, the prime minister had chaired a high-level meeting to review Pakistan's current economic situation.



Apart from Shaikh, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Adviser on Commerce, Textiles, Industries, and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood, Adviser on Institutional Reforms and Austerity Dr Ishrat Hussain, and other senior officials were present in the meeting. Industries and Production Minister Hammad Azhar joined via a video link.

The finance adviser briefed the meeting on various issues, including the country's economic situation and economic relief during the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr Shaikh apprised the meeting of an improvement in the economic indicators in the first nine months of the ongoing fiscal year. "The government's performance has improved and deficits narrowed," he said.

"Foreign direct investment also increased and revenue collection improved," he noted.

He also informed the meeting about the relief given to the industries — including the construction sector — and business community. He briefed PM Imran on budget for the upcoming fiscal year, as well as on the government's priorities during the current situation and economic recovery of Pakistan.

The prime minister directed for the institutional reform process and efforts for economic growth to continue.

"Provide maximum relief to the people," PM Imran said.