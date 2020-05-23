Lana Del Rey defends herself after getting labelled 'racist' following heated debacle

Lana Del Rey turned to her Instagram once again to respond to allegations of her being ‘racist’

American singer Lana Del Rey found herself stuck in quit a mess after making some starting statements attacking a handful of big names in the music industry.

The Summertime Sadness hit maker turned to her Instagram once again to respond to allegations of her being ‘racist’ while defending her earlier statement as ‘not controversial at all.’

“Despite the feedback I've heard from several people that I mentioned in a complimentary way, whether it be Ariana [Grande] or Doja Cat—I want to say that I remain firm in my clarity and stance in that what I was writing about was the importance of self-advocacy for more delicate and often dismissed, softer female personality,” she said.

“And that there does have to be room for that type in what will inevitably become a new wave/3rd wave of feminism that is rapidly approaching," she continued.

She also then extends what appeared to be a ‘half-hearted’ apology to all those she offended whom she assumed to be "super trump/pence supporters or hyper liberals or flip flopping headline grabbing critics [who] can't read and want to make it a race war."





She goes on to explain that she had been irked with "female critics and female alternative artists who are dissociated from their own fragility and sexuality and berate more sexually liberated artists.”

"You want the drama, you don't want to believe that a woman could be beautiful, strong and fragile at the same time... Nothing new here in your reaction. Same as ten years ago when a million think pieces came out about me feigning emotional fragility or lying out coming from no money when that was the truth,” she wrote.

Before signing off, she dropped another bomb: "If the women I mention don't want to be associated with me that's absolutely fine by me."