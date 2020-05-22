Ertugrul Ghazi Urdu sets new viewership record

Turkish Television series Ertugrul Ghazi has set a new viewership record on YouTube.

According to PTV, the state-run TV channel which is airing the popular series with Urdu dubbing, 'TRT Ertugrul by PTV' channel is on the list of "Global Top 50 YouTube Most Viewed Channels in the world."

"It is the first-ever Pakistani channel to achieve this distinction," PTV official account said on Twitter.