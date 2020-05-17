Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox spark dating rumours

Megan Fox and rapper Machine Gun Kelly have sparked dating rumours after the due was spotted together recently amid reports that Megan and her husband Brian Austin Green's relationship is on the verge of separating.

According to TMZ, the two were recently seen leaving together from her house in Calabasas, grabbing coffee and a meal.

The report further said Meghan and her husband have been spotted without their engagement rings recently amid speculations that the couple is no longer staying together during the coronavirus lockdown.

The Cleveland rapper Machine Gun Kelly and Meghan Fox were shooting for Midnight In The Swithgrass before the coronavirus lockdown.