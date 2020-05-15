'Captain America' star Chris Evans reveals why he decided to join Instagram

Captain America star Chris Evans has opened up about why he chose to join Instagram.

Speaking to Jimmy Fallon, the 38-year-old actor, who joined the photo and video sharing application earlier this month, jokingly said he joined the Facebook-owned platform for the sole purpose of sharing pictures of his dog.

"I guess I caved. I feel like such an old man. I'm so late to the party. You know what it is? I had too many good pictures of my dog. I was like, they're being wasted on my phone. I need to put these somewhere."

Chris Evans rose to international fame with his role in Marvel's Avengers series in where he played Captain America.

His stint as Captain American apparently came to an end "Avengers: Endgame" which released last year.