Rihanna declared third richest young musician by Sunday Times

Singer Rihanna has been included on the Sunday Times Rich List of musicians for the first time.

The American singer has amassed an estimated wealth of 468 million pounds ($576 million) due to the success of her fashion and cosmetics brands with Louis Vuitton-owner LVMH.



According to Reuters, the 32-year-old Barbados-born singer leapfrogged some of Britain’s famous musicians such as Mick Jagger and Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones, Elton John and Rod Stewart into the list of the country’s most wealthy.

Hit musical composer Andrew Lloyd Webber and former Beatle Paul McCartney jointly top the list with some £800 million each.

Ed Sheeran tops the ranks of Britain’s richest young musicians (aged 30 or under) with a fortune of £200 million.