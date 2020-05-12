Selena Gomez’s special message on World Lupus Day

US singer Selena Gomez, who has been raising awareness about Lupus, has urged her fans to join the fight against the autoimmune disease.



The disease leads to the body's immune system becoming hyperactive, attacking normal and healthy tissues.

On World Lupus Day, the Lose You To Love Me singer turned to Twitter and said: “Today is #WorldLupusDay where we raise awareness for this complex autoimmune disease.”

She added: “It’s so important to me personally since I have struggled with Lupus for years. Thinking of all the others also affected by this disease.”

Selena urged fans to also donate to the organization working to find a cure for the disease.

The 27-year-old singer had to go through a kidney transplant in 2017 owing to the disease. Her friend Francia Raisa had donated a kidney to Selena.

The singer has been raising awareness about the disease since 2015.