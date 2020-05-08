Khalilzad lauds Pakistan's efforts for regional peace, stability in meeting with Gen Bajwa

AFP/Massoud Hossaini/Files

RAWALPINDI: US Special Envoy for Afghan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad on Friday lauded Pakistan's continuous efforts towards regional peace and stability during a meeting with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, according to a statement released by the military's media wing.

Gen Bajwa and Khalilzad also discussed "issues of mutual interest and overall regional security situation, including Afghan reconciliation process" during the meeting, the statement added.

The Army chief "reiterated that our support towards peace process is a manifestation of our goodwill towards the cause", the ISPR said.