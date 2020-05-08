Ariel Winter recounts horrific cooking accident: ‘I sliced off my thumb and threw it away’

Ariel Winter shocked her fans after revealing a harrowing accident she had once while cooking at her place.



Giving gory details to Access on Wednesday, the Modern Family starlet said that she accidentally sliced off the top of her thumb and threw it away later without even knowing.

"I had chopped four onions just before I chopped this one thing. Chopped four onions and it was great — I just got new knives too," she recalled, holding up her bandaged thumb to the camera. "So I went to chop a peeled tomato and sliced the top part of my thumb off on a peeled tomato."

The 22-year-old said that she and her boyfriend were talking to each other when the incident occurred but it took a while for them to realise what had happened.

"I was so shocked ... it was more like I was hyperventilating. I was like I should be crying but I just can't believe it," she said.



The actress added, “I apparently sliced an artery" and bled so much [that] we had to go to the hospital. She said that her boyfriend Benward then "brought the tip of [her] finger" to the emergency room.

While being treated at the hospital, the nurse, "actually just gave [the piece of the thumb] to me in a plastic bag, and didn't like tell me that it was the tip of my thumb, so I accidentally threw it away and we had to go get it," Winter laughed.