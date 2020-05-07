Adele unveils jaw-dropping transformation, stuns the internet on her birthday

Adele has, quite literally, shocked the internet with her stunning physical transformation which she revealed to the world on her birthday.

The Grammy-award-winning singer turned 32 on Wednesday, and while the rest of the world was staying indoors during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Adele decided to treat them with her now-transformed body images.

Taking to Instagram, Adele revealed her new persona, stunning fans in a little black dress in front of a photo installation in her driveway.

Her party look consisted of a puff-sleeve frock, pointed-toe pumps, and an assortment of gold rings.

"Thank you for the birthday love. I hope you’re all staying safe and sane during this crazy time. I’d like to thank all of our first responders and essential workers who are keeping us safe while risking their lives! You are truly our angels,” the British singer captioned the astounding post.





Shortly after, Adele's picture went viral, with eminent celebrities lauding her for her new look, including Chrissy Teigen, Rita Wilson, Olivia Pierson and others.

The songstress previously made headlines for dating Harry Styles reportedly.