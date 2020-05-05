Hamza Ali Abbasi plays title song of Turkish drama Ertugrul Gazi with his guitar

Former Pakistani actor Hamza Ali Abbasi played the title song of hit Turkish drama serial Ertugrul Gazi on his guitar in the lockdown.



Hamza’s wife Naimal Khawar was quick to make a video of it and sharing it on her Instagram Story.

Shortly after she uploaded it, the video went viral on social media platforms and was shared by several fan pages.

Fans of the Alif actor has showered love on the former actor and the video gas garnered thousands of hearts.

Hamza Ali Abbasi and wife Naimal Khawar are currently in self-isolation amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The couple has been treating their fans with adorable photos and videos from quarantine.