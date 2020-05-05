close
Tue May 05, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
May 5, 2020

Hamza Ali Abbasi plays title song of Turkish drama 'Ertugrul Gazi'

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, May 05, 2020
Hamza Ali Abbasi plays title song of Turkish drama Ertugrul Gazi with his guitar

Former Pakistani actor Hamza Ali Abbasi played the title song of hit Turkish drama serial Ertugrul Gazi  on his guitar in the lockdown.

Hamza’s wife Naimal Khawar was quick to make a video of it and sharing it on her Instagram Story.

Shortly after she uploaded it, the video went viral on social media platforms and was shared by several fan pages.

Fans of the Alif actor has showered love on the former actor and the video gas garnered thousands of hearts. 

Hamza Ali Abbasi and wife Naimal Khawar are currently in self-isolation amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The couple has been treating their fans with adorable photos and videos from quarantine.

Latest News

More From Entertainment