Pakistani doctorate student pens poem to honour health professionals who died of COVID-19

The News/via Authors

LONDON: "Angels" — a poem dedicated to the frontline medical workers who died fighting the novel coronavirus — has made waves around the world and was even adapted into a musical version.

Penned by Mashael Kamran, a Pakistani student at the University of Oxford enrolled in a PhD programme in sustainable future energy and transport needs, the heartfelt poem honours the frontline medical workers. They were the real heroes who had emerged from this crisis, Kamran added.



Speaking to The News and Geo.tv, Kamran said: "Writing this poem was my way of coping with the circumstances and shedding a little light on what’s going around during this horrifying times.

"Our doctors and nurses across the globe are constantly risking their lives every day to save hundreds of people, putting patients first always. Some have to make the toughest decisions of their lives and some suffer a painful death but they still perform their duty with the same resolve and courage,"

The poet, whose mother, Senator Seher Kamran, is a leading figure of the PPP, mentioned how it was heartbreaking to witness so many deaths of healthcare workers who had dedicated their lives to the service of humanity.

Interestingly, the poem was picked up by Rafael Serrallet, a famous Spanish guitarist and Guinness World Record holder who transformed the poem into a song with his daughter, Aitana. Serrallet holds the world record for the fastest time to play a concert on each continent.

Speaking to The News and Geo.tv, the Spanish guitarist said: "I was deeply touched by her feelings and lyrics for the doctors and healthcare workers who are fighting COVID19, and, in this [goal of saving] the lives of others, they are sacrificing their own lives.

"Mashael has expressed her feelings in her lyrics and I have shared mine in the music composition and by adding my voice together with the voice of my daughter, Aitana," Serrallet added.

The guitarist, who is a family friend of the Kamrans and has also visited Pakistan, further explained how the global pandemic had led to the cancellation of all his concerts but that he was using the power of social media to connect with his audiences. He said he was extremely touched by the young poet's sentiments towards the health workers and wished to sing her tribute with his daughter.

"I have performed in many countries, including Pakistan, and once the world is normal I look forward to performing in Pakistan again," Serrallet said.

Several doctors around the world — including British-Pakistani ones such as Dr Habib Zaidi, Dr Furqan Ali Siddiqui, Dr Maimoona Rana, and Dr Nasir Khan — have passed away fighting the viral disease.

The United Kingdom has, as of reporting time, recorded more than 186,000 cases of the novel coronavirus and close to 28,500 deaths, making it the third most-affected country in the world.

Here is Mashael Kamran's poem, called "Angels":

"Those noble hands stopped working

A heart of a saviour is now at rest

A death has prevailed, God took away another angel





Days will never be the same

Your selfless body will never walk again

And the tears of grief will take a while to dry





Oh dear angel, but let’s not forget, you are truly alive

As a guardian of humanity, you are an endless light

your spirit sings in the soul of many

So stretch your wings and fly!"