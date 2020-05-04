Queen could hand over throne to Prince Charles in case of prolonged lockdown: expert

Queen Elizabeth may have to hand over the throne to the heir next in line, her son Prince Charles

Queen Elizabeth II is keeping her monarchy flowing steady despite the coronavirus pandemic. However, an extended lockdown could change things for the monarch.

It has been speculated that if the lockdown restrictions do not ease soon, Her Majesty will have to hand over the throne to the heir next in line, her son Prince Charles.

The new reports have emerged following warnings by experts of the pandemic stretching its way well into 2021.

A source cited by Express claimed that the monarch could quite possibly step back from her duties as the crowned head, making the Prince of Wales in charge of the duties next year.

While the news mainly restricts itself to conjecture as of now, earlier in 2017, royal expert Robert Jobson had claimed in his column written for the Evening Standard that the Queen would want to step down after she turns 95 next year in April.

"The Queen will keep calm and carry on, but there is nothing to stop her following her husband into a form of retirement. I understand she has hinted that she would consider a Prince Charles Regency at 95,” Jobson wrote.

"There is nothing to stop her doing this,” he added.

He also mentioned a possibility of Charles being the Regent of the Crown, but not the King quite formally as she pledged at age 21 that she would serve the country all her life.