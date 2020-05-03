Gigi Hadid’s father says he's ‘very proud of her’ on pregnancy with Zayn Malik

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik took the world by storm after word got out that they are expecting their first child.

A few days ago, Gigi’s mom Yolanda Hadid came forth confirming the pregnancy, and the supermodel herself also solidified the news during a virtual chat with Jimmy Fallon.

The latest to react to the baby news is Gigi’s father Mohamed Hadid, who when asked about the pregnancy, replied in a coy manner.

As per Us Weekly, Mohamed told Al Jadeed TV, “Normally I don’t talk about family affairs in the public, so let’s leave it alone for now. I have to get used to a lot of things, so let’s keep that conversation for the next time.”

He did, however, mention that if the news is true, he is very proud of his daughter.

"If she is, I’ll be very happy just as long as the baby is healthy and she’s healthy. That’s all I care [about]. I’ll be very proud of her if she has one. As of now, I’m not sure, so that’s why I can’t give an answer,” Mohamed concluded.

Earlier, Gigi’s mother Yolanda said, "Still shocked our little secret got leaked to the press. Of course we are so excited. I'm excited to become Oma in September, especially after I lost my mom so recently. But this is the beauty of life, one soul leaves us and a new one comes in. We feel very blessed."

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik reunited in 2019, after a brief split, and have been in an off-and-on relationship since 2015.