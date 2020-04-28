My priority is to act as bridge between media and government: Shibli Faraz

The News/via Geo.tv/Files

ISLAMABAD: Acting as a bridge between the incumbent government and Pakistan's media will be my priority, Senator Shibli Faraz, said Tuesday, a day after he was appointed as the federal minister for information and broadcasting.

Making his first comments after assuming the new post, Faraz said he was thankful to everyone who sent him prayers and congratulatory messages.

"I'm also grateful to the opposition leaders and friends from media for the messages," added the new information minister, who is also serving as the Leader of the House in the Senate.

"My priority would be to act as a bridge between the media and the government," senator said.

Faraz on Monday was appointed as the federal minister for information and broadcasting while Chairperson CPEC Authority Lt Gen (r) Asim Saleem Bajwa was appointed as the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, replacing Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan.

Lt Gen (retd) Asim Bajwa has previously served as the director-general of the military's media wing, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Following the development, Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry congratulated the two in a Twitter post. It, however, remained unclear why the government chose to bring about the changes to the information ministry.