UAE commends Zulfi Bokhari for repatriating stranded Pakistanis amid coronavirus crisis

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Tuesday commended Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis, Zulfi Bokhari, for his role in repatriating stranded Pakistanis from the UAE in recent days.

The remarks came during a virtual meeting between the UAE's Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) Nasser bin Thani Al Hameli and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis, Zulfiqar Bokhari.



Discussions focusing on the repatriation of Pakistani citizens from the UAE and cooperation between the two governments took place during their meeting. The two personalities also discussed migrant workers' issues in light of the pandemic, which has had disastrous consequences for economic activities around the globe.

Hamad Obaid Al Zaabi, UAE's Ambassador to Pakistan, lavished praise on Bokhari and the government of Pakistan for their efforts to repatriate stranded Pakistanis from the country.

“Constant work and coordination is underway to ensure return of our Pakistani brothers to Pakistan from the Emirates within a specific mechanism. Thanks again to the government of Pakistan and my dear brother Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari for taking interest, cooperation and thorough follow up,” tweeted Al Zaabi.

On April 20, 1,500 Pakistanis were repatriated to Pakistan from the UAE. So far, the government of Pakistan has successfully brought back 3,418 Pakistanis from the UAE who wished to return to their country in light of the coronavirus situation.

PIA arranges 11 special flights to bring back stranded Pakistanis in Dubai

The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) had announced earlier this month that it would arrange 11 flights to bring back Pakistani citizens stranded in Dubai. The flights to bring back Pakistanis from Dubai were operated on April 19 and 20.

Three flights brought Pakistanis back to Islamabad, two each to Karachi and Lahore. Two aircraft repatriated Pakistanis from Dubai to Faisalabad and Multan.

Following a video link conference between the UAE minister on human resource and Bokhari, the UAE government announced that it will extend visas of Pakistanis stranded in the country.

The UAE had also announced that it had decided to assist stranded Pakistani nationals in every way possible and agreed to provide legal protection to those willing to stay in the country.

Both ministers discussed that Pakistani nationals who were recently dismissed from their jobs would be given salaries in full and that virtual jobs will be provided to Pakistani employees on a priority basis.