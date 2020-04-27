Sindh Cabinet approves COVID-19 Emergency Relief Ordinance 2020

The News/via Geo.tv/Files

KARACHI: The Sindh COVID-19 Emergency Relief Ordinance, 2020, was approved by the provincial cabinet on Monday, a spokesperson for Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said.



According to the COVID-19 Emergency Relief Ordinance, 2020, there would be a 20% reduction in school fees. No employee can be fired from their job, it adds, but allowed some deductions for the employers' benefit.



The Ordinance mandates that salaries of those employed in the private sector are paid. Income slabs would be notified as well under the new legislation.

According to its Schedule 2, some relief was provided in electricity bills as well as a significant one on the monthly water bills for residential areas.

The ordinance also provides for discounts on gas consumption and house rent.

According to Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah's spokesperson, Additional Chief Secretary for Sindh Home Department Dr Muhammad Usman Chachar and all other commissioners were given the authority of a magistrate.