Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy to reunite for upcoming time-travel adventure

Ryan Reynolds and Shawn Levy are set to reunite for an untitled time travel adventure movie that is in the works at Skydance. They have recently worked together on the upcoming sci-fi action-comedy 'Free Guy'.

Jonathan Tropper, who worked with Levy on the 2014 dramedy 'This Is Where I Leave You', has been tapped to write the script, which according to the Hollywood Reporter, is being reconfigured from a previous version of a project known as Our Name Is Adam.



The film has lingered in development hell for nearly eight years, first having taken off in 2012 with Tom Cruise (Mission: Impossible — Fallout) attached to star initially.

The film will star Reynolds in his role as a man who must travel back in time to get help from his 13-year-old self and together must encounter their late father, who is the same age as Reynolds. Reynolds and Levy are set to produce the project alongside Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger.

Reynolds and Levy’s high-concept action-comedy Free Guy was supposed to hit theaters on July 3, but saw its release date moved to December 11 as a result of the pandemic and the widespread theater closures it has forced.

