Sindh limits Taraweeh prayers as coronavirus cases increase

CM Shah announces new SOPs for the province. — Twitter/Screengrab via The News

KARACHI: Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah late Thursday night announced that the Taraweeh prayers will only be offered by mosque's administration.

CM Sindh, In a video message on Twitter, said that Friday prayers and Taraweeh prayers by the people at large must be observed at home.

The chief minister said that he had spoken to the president in this regard and had received his nod. "The president said it is up to the provincial government," said Shah.

CM Shah said taking such "difficult decisions" are a government's responsibility and this decision was taken especially keeping in mind doctors' recommendations.

The provincial chief also announced that, on Friday, a complete lockdown would be imposed in the province during 12-3pm to curb the spread of the virus.





More to follow.