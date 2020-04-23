Eminem wins hearts of hospital staff with donations

Eminem has won hearts of hospital staff in his hometown Detroit by sending donations as the health workers battle COVID-19.

The rapper had earlier offered free subscriptions to his radio station amid the coronavirus lockdown.

While the rapper has not spoken about his gesture, staff at a hospital in Detroit, one of the worst hit region in the United States, shared pictures of Eminem donation which included tubs of spaghetti and tomato sauce labeled with the Shady Records logo and the words: ‘Thank you frontline caregivers’

Praising Slim Shady for his donations,, Henry Ford Hospital wrote on Instagram : ‘Our #HealthcareHeroes “lost themselves” in the delicious Mom’s Spaghetti donated by Detroit’s very own, @eminem. Thank you for providing a special meal for our team members!’



