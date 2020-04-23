Brad Pitt amused by dating rumours as his friendship strengthens with Alia Shawkat

Hollywood’s top star Brad Pitt’s love life is one topic that won’t ever exhaust Tinseltown as fans continue to scrape out details on every woman the actor ever hangs out with.

Now, there seems to be more scoop coming in from his friendship with actor Alia Shawkat only days after she was seen cycling outside of his gated community.

As per HollywoodLife citing a close source, the rumours about the actor’s love life leave him amused as “laughs them off because he gets it all the time.”

Speaking about the Arrested Development star and his friendship with the Fight Club hunk, the insider further said: “Right now, they are just friends who have so much in common. It’s very much a best friends vibe with Brad and Alia, as they have a great connection with similar interests and likes in the arts.”

The grapevine further dished the details saying she has been more of a “trusted outlet” for Brad, being a “great person to hang out and be real with.”

Speaking about Brad’s love for art increasing ever since he parted ways with Angelina in 20106, a source told the same publication earlier: “Alia is kind of a big deal in the LA art scene, and since the divorce, Brad has been hanging out in that world more and more. [Art] is a huge part of his life, so it makes sense that his social group has expanded to other artists.”