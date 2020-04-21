Josh Brolin lambasted online for defying lockdown to visit parents

Josh Brolin had to soon issue a public apology with a video where he responded to the criticism

Hollywood actor Josh Brolin faced quite a lot of flak on social media recently after he decided to defy the lockdown rules to visit his parents in California.

The Avengers: Endgame actor had posted a photo of himself posing with his parents Barbra Streisand and James Brolin with his wife Kathryn and one-year-old daughter.

“There’s nothing like a good meeting up with family when all you can hear is a distant muffling of what used to be called words,” he had captioned the now-deleted post.

However, what followed was a wave of social media fury as fans targeted him for not complying with the lockdown orders and social distancing from his parents who fall in the age bracket of those at a higher risk of contracting the coronavirus.

The actor had to soon issue a public apology with a video where he responded to the criticism.

“My father lives next door to us, and we had a plan to go see them and not be near them and that plan was broken and that’s our responsibility … I think it was irresponsible,” he said.



"You know, it’s hard to be honest sometimes … and say, ‘Maybe I screwed up’ … The responses brought me back to my own truth and it’s humbling as hell, man,” he added.

Referring to the protests going on opposing the lockdown, Brolin said: “I know there’s some people out there that [have] no masks, no gloves, no interest in it. They think it’s in your head, that you’ll survive because of immunity that’s created from your own psychic weight.

“I do feel responsible to my fellow man, period … I am not an advocate of anything outside of taking care of each other and making sure we get through this, even if we go overboard.”