Renowned scholar Mufti Taqi Usmani welcomes agreement on prayers during Ramazan

Renowned religious scholar Mufti Taqi Usmani has welcomed the decision on the opening of mosques for prayers and Taraweeh during the holy month of Ramazan.

In a statement on Twitter on Sunday, Mufti Usmani said he was happy that appropriate procedure regarding mosques has been decided.

“It is now the responsibility of the mosque and its administration to make sure SOPs put in place are being followed,” he said.

His statement comes after President Arif Alvi met with ulema and announced that mosques would remain open for Taraweeh prayers and had urged citizens and religious leaders alike to exercise discipline and take precautions against the coronavirus pandemic when coming to mosques.

While speaking in Geo News programme ‘Naya Pakistan’ on Saturday Mufti Usmani said that after the code of conduct, it was the responsibility of the mosque committees and ulema to ensure its implementation in letter and spirit.

“The distance of six feet between the lines for prayers and between the namazis was discussed, however, WHO called for three feet distance between the two persons,” he said.

He added, “Three-foot distance would be maintained between two namazis while a six-foot distance in the lines would be maintained,”

The Mufti had urged all the religious scholars and mosque administrations that all the SOPs must be ensured and if they failed to do so, they would be responsible for the damage.