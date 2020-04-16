Coronavirus: Are disinfectant walk-through gates effective?

Countries are taking several steps to stem the spread of coronavirus, with the setting up of anti-viral walk-through gates being one of them, but experts have contrary opinions about these gates.

In this regard, the World Health Organisation has said that spraying disinfectants cannot harm the virus that has already entered the human body. In fact, it can have adverse effects.



The WHO, on its website, said: “Spraying alcohol or chlorine all over your body will not kill viruses that have already entered your body.”

“Spraying such substances can be harmful to clothes or mucous membranes (i.e., eyes, mouth). Be aware that both alcohol and chlorine can be useful to disinfect surfaces, but they need to be used under appropriate recommendations,” it said.

According to The Hindu, Dr. J.S Thakur, a doctor based in India, said: “Exposure to stronger concentration (10-15%) of hypochlorite can cause serious damage to multiple organs, including burning pain, redness, swelling and blisters, damage to the respiratory tract as well as the oesophagus, serious eye damage, stomach ache, a burning sensation, diarrhea, and vomiting.”

“The use of these tunnels may give a false sense of security and may have adverse health effects as sodium hypochlorite has a lot of harmful effects on the human body," said Dr Thakur.

Speaking to The News, Sindh Young Doctors Association (YDA Sindh) Chairperson Dr Umer Sultan said that the disinfectant tunnel had not yet proven to bear fruit.

The medic voiced WHO's concerns and said that "if the virus resides within the body how do you expect it to go away by spraying on the outside?"

He advised people to follow social distancing measures and other preventive guidelines to combat the pandemic.