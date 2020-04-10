PCB sends Umar Akmal's case to disciplinary panel

After determining that Umar Akmal has not requested a hearing before the Anti-Corruption Tribunal, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has referred the matter to the Chairman of the Disciplinary Panel, Justice (retired) Fazal-e-Miran Chauhan.

The PCB, according to a press release, made the determination after examining the contents of Umar Akmal’s reply in which no written request for a hearing before the Anti-Corruption Tribunal had been made for the purposes of contesting liability or level of sanction or both as per Article 4.6.6 of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code.

In accordance with Article 4.8.1 of the Code, the Chairman of the Disciplinary Panel, shall now issue a public decision confirming the offences under the Code specified in the Notice of Charge and imposing applicable sanctions.

Until the chairman of the Disciplinary Panel has announced his decision, the PCB said it will not comment on the matter.



Akmal was suspended from the Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Feb 2, and charged with two separate violations of the PCB's code of conduct, which stems from him not reporting approaches by corrupt elements in a timely manner.