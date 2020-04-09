Street crime in Karachi continues unabated despite COVID-19 lockdown

KARACHI: Street crime in Pakistan's economic and business hub has continued unabated despite checkpoints set up by police and Rangers amid a lockdown to curb and contain the COVID-19 pandemic, a report released Thursday by Sindh police read.

Dozens of citizens were mugged, losing their mobile phones, cars, and motorcycles over the past almost three weeks. According to a police report comprising data from March 20 to April 7, at least 379 mobile phones and 31 bikes were snatched, while 1,049 robberies took place.



The 19-day period include the 16-day lockdown as well.

During the lockdown across Sindh to contain the coronavirus pandemic, three cars were stolen and 28 robberies occurred. However, CCTV footage of dacoities at retail shops and stores in various markets continued to surface.

On the plus side, bank robberies and serious crimes amounted to zero.

Speaking to Geo News, Karachi police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon said the authorities were responding rapidly to all alerts and information pertaining to street crimes on their helpline 15.

He added that the CIA Police and Madadgar 15 teams were working round the clock. Citizens should cooperate with the police in order to curb street crime and promptly alert authorities of such incidents, he said.