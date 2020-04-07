When Amber Heard chopped off Johnny Depp’s finger during an ugly fight

Amber Heard and Johhny Depp are at each other's loggerheads amid the lawsuits that they have filed since divorce.



In another gruesome detail about the domestic abuse and defamation case against one another, Johnny Depp has detailed how his former wife Amber chopped off his finger during a fight.

In an exclusive video footage obtained by Daily Mail, Johnny has narrated how a verbal feud left his finger permanently damaged.

He joked about his finger, calling him ‘Little Richard’, after he lost the tip of t. He added that he had to lie and hide about the incident to protect his wife back then.

“I was trying to get the finger back, you know. And then deal with the insanity of having had my finger chopped off by this woman that I was married to,” he said.

According to Johnny, the incident took place months after their wedding, while he was shooting for the fifth part of his movie Pirates of the Caribbean in Australia.

While Johnny had earlier recounted the incident, this is the first time he narrated it in a video clip.

“She smashed, she threw a vodka bottle at me and my, my hand was resting on the marble of the bar like that. She threw it from about this distance and it smashed into the bar. The tip of the finger was severed and all the bone in here was completely shattered,” he went on to state.