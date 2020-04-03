Eminem exacts his revenge on Jessie Reyez: Find out

Hours after Canadian singer and songwriter Jessie Reyez released the deluxe edition of her debut album "Before Love Came To Kill Us", Eminem took to Twitter to promote the merchandise featuring both the singers.

Marshall Mathers who collaborated with her on 'Nice Guy' and 'Good guy', the two songs from his 2018 album 'Kamikaze', shared a picture with Jessie .

The photo accompanied an interesting caption that read "Forever the #GoodGuy. JessieReyez killed me on #Kamikaze and now I’m gettin’ sweet revenge! #BeforeLoveCameToKillUs.

The surprise release by Jessie Reyez features 3 new songs .

