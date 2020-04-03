close
Fri Apr 03, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
April 3, 2020

Eminem exacts his revenge on Jessie Reyez: Find out

Hours after  Canadian singer and songwriter  Jessie Reyez released the  deluxe edition of her debut album "Before Love Came To Kill Us", Eminem  took to Twitter to promote the merchandise  featuring both the singers.

Marshall Mathers who collaborated with her  on  'Nice Guy' and 'Good guy', the two songs from his 2018 album 'Kamikaze', shared a picture with Jessie .

The photo accompanied an interesting caption that read  "Forever the #GoodGuy. JessieReyez killed me on #Kamikaze and now I’m gettin’ sweet revenge! #BeforeLoveCameToKillUs.

 The surprise release by Jessie Reyez  features 3 new songs  .

