David and Victoria Beckham eyeing deluxe Miami pad worth $24 million

David and Victoria Beckham have been clinging on to their roots in Britain but it appears the power couple is looking to make another home in some other place in the world as well.

Word on the street is that the duo is looking to move across the pond all the way from London to Miami after they were spotted checking out a flashy Florida pad during their recent holidays.

The stunning apartment is said to have caught the eyes of the couple as they may be considering a move in to the $24 million property.

The 62-storey high-end building showcases a breathtaking view of the Atlantic Ocean and also boasts of a helipad.





Apart from that, the property also has its own wellness centre, gym, yoga facilities, relaxing spa rooms as well as a sky lounge.





It also features a multimedia theatre, an off-site beach club and a bank vault.

Filled with modern décor from the living rooms to the bed rooms and balconies, the glitzy abode is nothing short of a dreamland on earth.

It is yet to be confirmed whether the Beckhams have locked the place and it might take a while now that the UK and the US are amongst the majority of countries in the world on a lockdown owing to COVID-19 pandemic.