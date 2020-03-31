Pakistan launches 'Corona Helpline' on Whatsapp

The government of Pakistan on Tuesday launched a 'Corona Helpline' on Whatsapp to help citizens get the latest information on the virus outbreak in the country.

Citizens can get coronavirus related information, latest statistics and information regarding the nearest labs by sending a ‘Hi’ to 00923001111166.

The helpline is available in seven languages, English, Urdu, Punjabi, Pashto, Sindhi, Balochi and Kashmiri.

The helpline has been launched to provide the latest information and bust any fake news regarding the epidemic.

Pakistan launches chatbot for coronavirus awareness

Earlier this month, Pakistan had launched a chatbot to address common concerns and give information regarding the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

Head of prime minister's 'Digital Pakistan' initiative, Tania Aidrus announced that initiative was taken to provide authentic information to the masses.

“Our team wanted to build an effective way to get information out to Pakistanis. We’ve launched a chatbot to address common concerns on #Coronavirus. You can find labs near you and even do a quick test to assess your risk of #Coronavirus. Please try it out!”, the former senior executive of Google wrote on Twitter.



