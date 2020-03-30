PM Imran to take nation into confidence on coronavirus measures

Prime Minister Imran Khan's message to the nation on coronavirus crisis has been recorded and will be aired live, shortly.

According to sources, PM Imran's video message has been recorded in which he will announce the future plans of the federal government regarding lockdown and the industrial sector, among other matters.



PM Imran's message will also include incentives for daily wage earners and labourers, sources said.

The premier will inform the nation on the decisions taken in the core committee's meeting.

