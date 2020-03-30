Joe Diffie, country music legend, dies of coronavirus at 61

The country music star Joe Diffie died from complications related to the coronavirus on Sunday. He was 61.

The fans of the singer are under shock to hear the unfortunate news of his passing.

"Grammy-winning country music legend Joe Diffie passed away today, Sunday from complications of coronavirus (COVID-19),” a spokesperson revealed. "His family respects their privacy at this time, " said the statement.

The representatives of the country singer confirmed the news of his death due to the health complications of the Coronavirus. The country music icon made his diagnosis of testing positive for Coronavirus public. The fans and music lovers are shocked over the news of the singer's death.



Many fans offered their condolences on social media. Previously, the singer's official statement read that he is under medical care and is undergoing treatment. Joe Diffie also urged the fans and music lovers across the world to be careful of the COVID-19.

He was a household name for all the country music lovers. Joe was also a part of Grand Ole Opry for nearly 25 years. the singer has over 20 hit numbers under the top 10 chartbusters. In the year 2012, Jason Aldean recorded a song meant as a tribute to Joe Diffie.