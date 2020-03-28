Amid coronavirus, 2,000 passengers from Saudi Arabia remain untraceable in KP

PESHAWAR: Pakistani authorities were unable to trace a large number of people who recently returned from Saudi Arabia, according to official documents on Saturday.

The development comes as coronavirus cases continue to rise across the country with more than 1,400 confirmed cases.

According to official documents, 2,887 people were unaccounted for due to wrong data provided to the officials upon their return.

The documents revealed that 5,182 people returned from the kingdom in recent days, however, only 2,295 were traceable based on the data.

Authorities could not reach the remaining 2,887 people due to wrong entry of mobile/ contact numbers and addresses.

Among the thousands that made their way back into the country, 43 tested positive for the coronavirus.

The documents mentioned that those tracked are being screened for the virus.

Those who returned should contact authorities: CM KP

Following the mismanagement, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan directed Pakistanis who recently returned from Saudi Arabia to contact the provincial government.

The helpline number is 1700 or the toll-free number is 080001700.

The CM KP requested people to cooperate with the officials to fight against the coronavirus.