Sindh govt bans congregational prayers till April 5

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Thursday announced a ban on congregational prayers, starting March 27, after the province's coronavirus tally crossed over 400.

The announcement was made by Sindh information minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah. "Only three to five persons will be allowed to offer prayers in mosques," he said, adding that the ban will continue till April 5.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pakistan has hit 1,138 after more people tested positive in Sindh, Punjab, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Islamabad Capital Territory, and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Globally, 200 countries have been affected, more than 21,000 people have died and more than 470,000 infected by the disease as it spreads rapidly to new territories.





More to follow...