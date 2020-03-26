Arnold Schwarzenegger donates $1 million to fight coronavirus

Legendary actor Arnold Schwarzenegger is actively taking part in awareness campaign to tackle the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

The Terminator star has been using social media to urge fans to follow instructions of the health experts and the government officials in bid to stop coronavirus, which is spreading quite seriously.

The actor has taken his fight against the pandemic to the next level by putting his money to good use, as the Hollywood star has donated $1 million to a GoFundMe campaign called Frontline Responders Fund.

This campaign working to get critical supplies like surgical masks, surgical gowns, gloves and other crucial supplies to doctors, nurses and hospital staff who are combating this disease.

When Arnold Schwarzenegger’s generosity was highlighted on social media, here’s what the ex-governor of California had to say: "I never believed in sitting on the couch and complaining about how bad things are, I always believed we should all do our part to make things better. This is a simple way to protect our real action heroes on the frontlines in our hospitals, and I’m proud to be part of it."







