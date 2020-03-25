Pakistan receives over 400,000 masks, medical equipment from China

ISLAMABAD: The Chinese plane carrying assistance in the form of medical equipment arrived in Pakistan on Wednesday, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Chairman Lt Gen Muhammad Afzal said.

The NDMA chairman made the statement after China sent a plane carrying 450,000 facemasks – including 50,000 N-95 masks- to the country. Pakistan has so far reported eight deaths and more than a 1,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus.



The NDMA chairman said that Pakistan’s needs for medical equipment will be fulfilled through assistance from China in fight against the coronavirus.

Afzal said that in the second phase, the number of ventilators will be pushed to 2,000 while testing capacity will be increased by 1.5 million kits.

He said that eventually the number of ventilators will be increased to 15,000.

The NDMA chairman said that China has ordered its companies to take care of Pakistan’s needs in wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

He further said that a big part of the aid will be given to the Sindh government.

“More planes will arrive this week carrying medical equipment,” he added.

Masks from China arrive in Sindh

Earlier today, face masks donated by China arrived in Sindh, a press release issued by the provincial government confirmed.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah expressed his gratitude to the People's Republic for its generous move in helping fight the coronavirus pandemic.

CM Shah received the facemasks at Karachi's cargo terminal as flags of Pakistan and China were raised at the taking-over ceremony of the consignment.

"A Chinese special plane brought the consignment on Wednesday morning," the statement said. "The chief minister, on behalf of people of Sindh thanked, the Chinese government for joining his hands to fight against COVID-19."

Emerging successful in containing the novel coronavirus cases despite being the original epicenter of the pandemic, China is now lending the world its expertise to fight the virus.

Shah visits Saylani

Shah visited Sayalni Head office, Bahadurabad and visited their godwon ration packing system. Founder of Saylani Trust Maulana Bashir Farooq Qadri briefed the chief minister about their ration distribution system. The chief minister distributed atta among deserving person just to inaugurate distribution of ration. Minister Energy Imtiaz Shaikh was also present on the occasion.

A day earlier, Pakistan had placed a ban on the export of personal protective equipment after the nationwide tally shot to 950. At present, it has crossed 1,000, with eight deaths reported from the COVID-19 virus. The ban includes N-95, surgical, and other face masks, as well as hand sanitisers, bio-hazard bags, goggles, disposable gloves, and gowns, according to a notification from the trade ministry.

The move came at a time when countries around the world rush to protect their supply of medical equipment as panic buying, hoarding, and theft spread over fears of the deadly coronavirus epidemic, with global health officials warning that stocks of protective gear were dwindling fast.

In fact, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus had told reporters earlier this month that the pandemic could not be stopped "without protecting our health workers". He lamented how face masks' prices had surged sixfold and the cost of ventilators tripled.

A medical store owner had told Geo News earlier that a box of ordinary surgical masks that would have ordinarily cost somewhere between Rs300 to 400 was being sold for more than Rs2,000.

On March 19, Economic Affairs Minister Hammad Azhar had announced that China provided aid worth $4 million to Pakistan, alongside medical face masks and ventilators, on Thursday. Islamabad's "iron brother" had provided "grant assistance of USD 4 million along with 300,000 medical face masks, 10 ventilators, and other equipment".

"They have also undertaken to arrange for much greater number of ventilators," Azhar had added.

