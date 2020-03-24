Sindh's Nasir Shah directs Karachi shops to close from 8pm to 8am amid virus lockdown

KARACHI: An "effective lockdown" was announced for the metropolis whereby all shops — except for medical stores — were to remain closed from 8pm to 8am, Sindh Information Minister Nasir Hussain Shah said Tuesday.

During this time period, all shops, including grocers and kiryana stores, will remain closed, Shah added. He, however, clarified that hospitals were to continue operating on a 24-hour basis.

The provincial minister said Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah had directed the banking industry to keep their key branches open only.