Tue Mar 24, 2020
Pakistan

Web Desk
March 24, 2020

Sindh's Nasir Shah directs Karachi shops to close from 8pm to 8am amid virus lockdown

Pakistan

Web Desk
Tue, Mar 24, 2020
The News/Files

KARACHI: An "effective lockdown" was announced for the metropolis whereby all shops — except for medical stores — were to remain closed from 8pm to 8am, Sindh Information Minister Nasir Hussain Shah said Tuesday.

During this time period, all shops, including grocers and kiryana stores, will remain closed, Shah added. He, however, clarified that hospitals were to continue operating on a 24-hour basis.

The provincial minister said Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah had directed the banking industry to keep their key branches open only. 

