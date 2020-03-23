Mansha Pasha celebrates Pakistan Day with mother

Pakistani actress Mansha Pasha is celebrating Pakistan Day with her mother at home while practicing social distancing to avoid the spread of coronavirus.

Taking to Instagram, the Aangan actress shared an endearing photo with her mom and wrote, “Ama and I are celebrating PAKISTAN DAY by sitting a few feet apart and practising social distancing.”

In the photo, Mansha and her mother could be seen donning green and while outfits to celebrate Pakistan Day.

“Thori duri mein bhi pyar barkarar hai. Apnoin se thora durr bethein, apne liye, unke liye, sab ke liye. (Love persists despite distance. Sit a few feet apart from your loved-ones, for yourself, for them and for everyone,” she further said.

“I pray for Pakistan and for all of you meray pyaray Pakistaniyoin! HAPPY PAKISTAN DAY.”